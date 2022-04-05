Police instructed not to impede good-laden vehicles without specific reason or complaint

Saying that police are in a tough position to curb extortion during the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid, Additional IG M Khurshid Hossain said that "no vehicle carrying goods on the highway or road can be stopped without any specific complaint or information"

Field level police have been instructed not to stop or impede vehicles carrying goods on the highways or roads without any specific complaint or information.

The instruction was given to field level police officers during a virtual meeting on monthly crime review for the month of February 2022 held at the police headquarters on Tuesday, with Additional IG (Crime and Operations) M Khurshid Hossain in the chair. 

The meeting was attended by all the Metropolitan Commissioners, Range DIGs and District Police Superintendents.

Saying that police are in a tough position to curb extortion during the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid, Additional IG M Khurshid Hossain said that "no vehicle carrying goods on the highway or road can be stopped without any specific complaint or information."

During the meeting, Additional IG M Khurshid Hossain also said that security of shopping malls and markets have to be strengthened with a focus on Ramadan and Eid.

He emphasised on strengthening traffic management to keep the traffic flowing normally.

The meeting emphasised bringing the police service to the doorsteps of the people by making the beat policing activities more dynamic.

At the meeting, AIG (Crime East) Md Jalal Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury highlighted the overall crime situation for the month of February 2022.

The meeting was informed that cases related to robbery, murder, speedy trial, riot, kidnapping, police assault, burglary and theft decreased in February as compared to January.

However, the number of cases of repression on women and children increased in February as compared to January.

On the other hand, women and child repression related cases are much less than in February 2021.

Besides, the number of recovered related cases has increased in February as compared to January.

It was mentioned in the meeting that the number of cases has decreased in the month of February as compared to the previous month.

