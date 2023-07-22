Police couldn't provide security to Hero Alom as he visited same center twice: DMP chief

A week after Dhaka 17 by-polls candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom was attacked, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has spoken out about the security lapse that led to the incident.

"Hero Alom went to the same centre for a second time without informing the police. Consequently, miscreants took advantage of this situation and attacked him," the top official said at an event organised by the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association in the city's Palwell Market on Saturday (22 July).

According to Commissioner Faruq, Hero Alom was outside after he and his staff were expelled due to some issues at the centre.

Following the incident, the police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the individuals responsible for the attack. So far, nine people have been detained after a case was filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack on Hero Alom.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

The DMP commissioner, at the Palwell Market event, reassured the attendees that the police are committed to ensuring the security of businessmen.

He claimed the law and order situation in the country improved significantly over the past 15 years and said, "Businesses are no longer burdened with extortion and are running their businesses smoothly."

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a positive relationship between the police and businessmen, Commissioner Faruq urged businessmen to report any incidents of extortion or attempts to harm their businesses, promising swift action by the police.

"It is the duty of the police to protect businessmen from any form of oppression or harm. We will ensure that," he said, adding that a faster alternative to this can be calling 999 - the national emergency service.

Further reiterating the police's determination to maintain a safe and secure environment for all, he said legal action will be taken against miscreants regardless of their political identity.