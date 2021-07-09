Police to be deployed in Brahmanbaria to prevent clashes over Brazil-Argentina final match

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Special police teams will be deployed in Brahmanbaria ahead of Brazil and Argentina's final match in Copa America for fear of clashes over the match.

Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mozammel Hossain Reza said, "more than 25 special teams of police are working in the entire district along with the union level bit policing teams to implement the ongoing strict lockdown to prevent coronavirus infection".

He also said, "The special teams will be more active so that the supporters of the Copa America game do not get involved in any conflict. Special teams of police will patrol different neighbourhoods before the start of the match".

"There will be special surveillance so that no one can get out of the house. The game has to be watched at home. No opportunity will be given to watch the game on the big screen outside. Village level people's representatives have also been told about this. They will cooperate with the police." he further added.

Earlier some supporters of Argentina had beaten a Brazilian fan's uncle following an argument over the Copa America 2021. The incident took place at Damchail Bazar in Sadekpur Union of Brahmanbari's Sadar Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

