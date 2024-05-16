Distraught farmer in flood-hit Brazil mourns the loss of animals, dreams

World+Biz

Reuters
16 May, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 11:35 am

Related News

Distraught farmer in flood-hit Brazil mourns the loss of animals, dreams

Heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul state have caused rivers and lakes to hit their highest levels ever, killing 149 people and displacing some 538,000 others

Reuters
16 May, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 11:35 am
A drone view shows dead horse at a flooded area in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A drone view shows dead horse at a flooded area in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The despair in Nilton Muradaz Junior's eyes is unmistakable as he looks at the vast lake that was once his farm and home, but now shows little sign of the animals, equipment and buildings he lost in the floods devastating Brazil's southernmost state.

"For the dream and life that we created here to be taken away like this is heartbreaking. I don't even have words," said Muradaz Junior, whose cattle herd was reduced to 13 head. Only four of his 20 English thoroughbreds survived.

Heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul state have caused rivers and lakes to hit their highest levels ever, killing 149 people and displacing some 538,000 others, according to authorities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's not just a financial loss, but it's the loss of a feeling - planting a seedling, having a little horse there that you were fond of and now you don't have anymore. I can't even express myself," Muradaz Junior said.

He said he doesn't know where to start rebuilding his life until he can fully assess the damages caused by the floods.

"People need to become aware of climate change as quickly as possible so that we still have a chance of not having this happen again in an even more serious way," he said.

Brazil / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

1h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

1d | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

50m | Videos
Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

16h | Videos
Germans rely on homeopathy to cure diseases

Germans rely on homeopathy to cure diseases

4h | Videos
Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

14h | Videos