Cost to rebuild Brazil state after floods to be higher than initially thought, governor says

World+Biz

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 10:09 am

Related News

Cost to rebuild Brazil state after floods to be higher than initially thought, governor says

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 10:09 am
People travel on a boat in a flooded area in downtown Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil May 17, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People travel on a boat in a flooded area in downtown Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil May 17, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The governor of Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul said on Friday that the costs of rebuilding the state after devastating floods in recent weeks will be "much higher" than the 19 billion reais ($3.72 billion) initially estimated.

Speaking at a press conference in state capital Porto Alegre, Governor Eduardo Leite estimated the state would lose some 14 billion reais in revenues due to the floods, which killed 154 people and left more than 540,000 displaced.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Brazil / Flood / disaster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

1h | Videos
New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

2h | Videos
US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

20h | Videos
Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

14h | Videos