Police arrest prime suspect in constable Parvez murder case

Bangladesh

Police arrest prime suspect in constable Parvez murder case

“I have never seen such a brutal murder before," said Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman

Amanullah Aman arrested by police on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Amanullah Aman arrested by police on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of constable Amirul Islam Parvez.

The arrested was identified as Amanullah Aman, joint secretary of Bangladesh Chatra Dal and former Dhaka University Chatra Dal secretary, confirmed Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman during a briefing on Tuesday (7 November).

"We have arrested Amanullah Aman from the capital's Mohakhali area on Monday night and he is the main accused and suspect of police constable Amirul murder case," said the CTTC chief following the screening of video footage of the incident.

"I have never seen such a brutal murder before," he added.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police&#039;s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman during a briefing on 7 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman during a briefing on 7 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

He said, "The attack was pre-planned, on 28 October, Aman and his cohorts took position just in front of the centre stage of BNP's mass rally. During primary interrogation, he confessed that they had prior directives to sabotage the event and attack the police."

"When the clash ensued at Kakrail intersection, eventually getting directives from the mass rally's center stage Aman and other Chatra Dal men started hurling brickbats and other objects towards police as they had orders from top leaders. They even attacked the police with sticks and bamboo. Aman orchestrated the murder by following top leaders directives," added CTTC chief concluded.

When asked about the identity of the person who directed Aman to attack the police on 28 October the CTTC chief said, "Things are unfolding, we can't say much now for the sake of investigation. What we can say is that all of them are on our radar and we will catch them."

