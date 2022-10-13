PM vows to face all natural and manmade disasters

Bangladesh

UNB
13 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:03 pm

Related News

PM vows to face all natural and manmade disasters

UNB
13 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:03 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh will be able to reach its desired goal of overcoming all natural and manmade disasters.

"Bangladesh has attained a position in the world as a disaster-resilient country. We are able to face disasters…we'll have to continue to maintain it," she said.

The Prime Minister made the statement at a programme in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium to observe the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022. She joined the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also inaugurated 25 district relief warehouses cum disaster management information centres, 80 flood shelters and 50 Mujib Killas, or installations built to protect the lives and property during floods.

Criticising the BNP for showing irresponsibility during the 1991 cyclone, the PM urged the people of the country to be careful so that a force like the BNP cannot return to power in the future.

She said when her party had raised the government's negligence over precautions and preparation to face the cyclone in Parliament, BNP leader Khaleda Zia had claimed that too many people did not die in that disaster.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP had shown their irresponsibility by making such remarks.

Focusing on the government's successes and measures over disaster management, she said none can undermine the Bengali nation anymore.

"We'll reach our desired goals facing all sorts of disasters –either natural ones or manmade ones," she added.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 was observed with the theme of "Early warning for disasters, actions for all" in the country.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman MP presided over the function while Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan delivered the welcome speech.

In the function, two best volunteers – Joyshree Rani Das of Ramgati Upazila under Laxmipur and Md Jashim Uddin of Lalmohon under Bhola-- were awarded under the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP).

On behalf of the premier, Dr Enamur Rahman handed over the awards to them.

This year the day is being observed across the world focusing on Target G of the Sendai Framework: "Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030."

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction / Natural disasters / Manmade disaster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

4h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

19m | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

3h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

18h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'