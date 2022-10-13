PM vows to face all natural and manmade disasters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh will be able to reach its desired goal of overcoming all natural and manmade disasters.

"Bangladesh has attained a position in the world as a disaster-resilient country. We are able to face disasters…we'll have to continue to maintain it," she said.

The Prime Minister made the statement at a programme in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium to observe the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022. She joined the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also inaugurated 25 district relief warehouses cum disaster management information centres, 80 flood shelters and 50 Mujib Killas, or installations built to protect the lives and property during floods.

Criticising the BNP for showing irresponsibility during the 1991 cyclone, the PM urged the people of the country to be careful so that a force like the BNP cannot return to power in the future.

She said when her party had raised the government's negligence over precautions and preparation to face the cyclone in Parliament, BNP leader Khaleda Zia had claimed that too many people did not die in that disaster.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP had shown their irresponsibility by making such remarks.

Focusing on the government's successes and measures over disaster management, she said none can undermine the Bengali nation anymore.

"We'll reach our desired goals facing all sorts of disasters –either natural ones or manmade ones," she added.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 was observed with the theme of "Early warning for disasters, actions for all" in the country.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman MP presided over the function while Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan delivered the welcome speech.

In the function, two best volunteers – Joyshree Rani Das of Ramgati Upazila under Laxmipur and Md Jashim Uddin of Lalmohon under Bhola-- were awarded under the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP).

On behalf of the premier, Dr Enamur Rahman handed over the awards to them.

This year the day is being observed across the world focusing on Target G of the Sendai Framework: "Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030."