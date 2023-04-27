PM Hasina visits Japan Science and Innovation Museum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday visited the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, which is known as "Miraikan" at Amoi, Koto-ku in Tokyo.

"The prime minister was taken around various sections of Miraikan –the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation," said PM's Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam.

On her arrival at Miraikan, Hasina was warmly received by the authorities concerned.

The PM was apprised of how humankind can survive in a sustainable way in environment-friendly atmosphere, said Nazul.

Hasina was also briefed on how carbon dioxide emissions, plastic and other human actions jeopardise the lives of mankind and other animals on the planet and how to survive it.

The prime minister also witnessed an exhibition of the spaceship.

Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, accompanied her elder sister Hasina during the visit.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed and Director General of Bangladesh National Museum Md Kamruzzaman were present.

Visitors to Miraikan can experience the technological progress of today from simple day-to-day questions to the latest technologies, the global environment, space exploration and life science.

In addition to its exhibitions that provide people with a chance to enjoy hands-on contact with science and technology, Miraikan's colourful line-up of offerings includes experience-based classes, and talks.