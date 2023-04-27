PM Hasina visits Japan Science and Innovation Museum

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:21 pm

Related News

PM Hasina visits Japan Science and Innovation Museum

UNB
27 April, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 01:21 pm
Photo: Collected from Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Collected from Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday visited the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, which is known as "Miraikan" at Amoi, Koto-ku in Tokyo.

"The prime minister was taken around various sections of Miraikan –the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation," said PM's Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam.

On her arrival at Miraikan, Hasina was warmly received by the authorities concerned.

The PM was apprised of how humankind can survive in a sustainable way in environment-friendly atmosphere, said Nazul.

Hasina was also briefed on how carbon dioxide emissions, plastic and other human actions jeopardise the lives of mankind and other animals on the planet and how to survive it.

The prime minister also witnessed an exhibition of the spaceship.

Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, accompanied her elder sister  Hasina during the visit.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed and Director General of Bangladesh National Museum Md Kamruzzaman were present.

Visitors to Miraikan can experience the technological progress of today from simple day-to-day questions to the latest technologies, the global environment, space exploration and life science.

In addition to its exhibitions that provide people with a chance to enjoy hands-on contact with science and technology, Miraikan's colourful line-up of offerings includes experience-based classes, and talks.

Top News

Japan / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Museum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

3h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

1h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why French Revolution happened?

Why French Revolution happened?

2h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

20h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

18h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan