PM releases special stamp marking 74th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal

Bangladesh

UNB
05 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 11:21 am

commemorative postage stamp marking 74th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal. Photo: Collected
commemorative postage stamp marking 74th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (5 August) released a special commemorative postage stamp and a first-day cover, marking the 74th birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister unveiled the Tk10 valued postage stamp, a souvenir sheet comprising three stamps of Tk40, a first-day cover of Tk10, and a five Taka data card at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban.

On this occasion, Sheikh Hasina used a special canceller.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman and Director General of Directorate of Posts Md Harunur Rashid were present on the occasion.

The postage stamp and the first-day cover will be sold from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO today and will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

