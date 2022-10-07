PM Hasina visiting Tungipara on Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2022, 08:55 am
07 October, 2022, 09:02 am

File photo
File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her sister Sheikh Rehana is going to visit Tungipara today to pay tributes to the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The PM's motorcade has crossed the toll plaza of the Padma bridge. Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Bangabandhu, paid the toll for the 17 vehicles.

President M Abdul Hamid is also scheduled to visit Tungipara on Friday to pay his tributes. 

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Hasina returned home after completing her 18-day visit to the UK and the US.

She went to London on 15 September,  mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles llI.

On 19 September, she left London for New York while on 24 September she went to Washington DC.

Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.
 

