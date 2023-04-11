PM Hasina to visit Japan on 25-28 April

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan on 25-28 April at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

A number of memorandums of cooperation are expected to be signed during the PM's official visit.

Both the governments of Bangladesh and Japan hope that this visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

This will be the sixth visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan.

Earlier, she visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

During her stay in Japan, the Prime Minister will be received by the Emperor of Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio will hold a summit meeting with the Bangladesh prime minister and then host a working dinner in her honour.

During the visit, the PM is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with a few bilateral meetings.

She will also hand over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to a few Japanese nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The prime minister is likely to visit the US and UK after wrapping up her Japan visit but there is no official announcement yet regarding the US and UK visits.