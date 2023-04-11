5th Japan-Bangladesh Public-Pvt Joint Economic Dialogue held online with calls for more investment

Bangladesh has invited Japan to invest in the country, including in Maheshkhali Economic Zone, while assuring of providing all kinds of cooperation from the government's side.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has extended an invitation to Japanese investors in this regard.

The invitation was given during the 5th Japan-Bangladesh public-private joint economic dialogue that was held online on Tuesday (11 April).

By turn, Japan was the host country for this economic dialogue. Considering the current global economic condition, the dialogue was held online.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah led the Bangladesh delegation.

HIRAI Hirohide, vice-minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry led the Japan delegation.

Both Bangladesh and Japan discussed future plans in expanding the businesses of Japanese investors in Bangladesh and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the activities of the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj district based on G2G model.

The Japanese side made comments on the existing investment in Bangladesh as well as on the future plan of investment and cooperation in different sectors of Bangladesh on a priority basis.

At the same time, they briefed on different measures that can be taken by Bangladesh to expand Japanese investment.

Bangladesh assured Japan that it will provide all kinds of cooperation from the government side to attract and expand Japanese investment in the country, and informed the Japanese side about the progress in areas that were previously highlighted by investors from the country.

Japan has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the programs implemented in Bangladesh and has expressed hope that this progress will continue in the future without interruption.

The meeting discussed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan in 2014 marked the beginning of a new horizon of economic relations between the two countries.

National Board of Revenue chairman; senior secretaries and secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Power Division, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Prime Minister's Office; executive chairmen of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA); deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank; ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan; and director generals of Prime Minister's Office joined the dialogue.

From the private sector, presidents/representatives of FBCCI, BGMEA and JBCCI were present.

IWAMA Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh; KOKUBU Fumiya, chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Co-operation of Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industries; representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and other ministries and heads of Bangladesh offices of JICA and JETRO were also present in the dialogue.

In the dialogue, secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and director general (Executive Cell and Private EPZ), Prime Minister's Office pointed out the policy support and the incentives provided by the government in the agribusiness and logistics sectors respectively.

Dr F H Ansarey, president, Agribusiness Division of ACI Limited, and Dr M. Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, presented on the immense opportunities of Japanese investment in agribusiness and logistics sector of Bangladesh respectively.

Both parties concluded the 5th Japan-Bangladesh public-private dialogue, expressing hope that through the upcoming visit of the prime minister of Bangladesh to Japan, economic ties between the two countries will reach a new height.