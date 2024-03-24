PM Hasina condemns terrorist attack at Moscow concert

In a condolence message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina termed the terrorist attack at a concert in Moscow as an attack on the entire human civilisation and human values.

PM Hasina wished peace to the souls of the victims of the attack and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, reads a message sent to media by PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tushar.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack that left 133 people dead and more than 150 were injured. President Vladimir Putin declared a national day of mourning after pledging to track down and punish all those behind the attack.