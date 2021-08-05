PM hands over Sheikh Kamal NSC Award

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the first time today handed over Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award, marking the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal.

The Premier virtually joined the award-giving ceremony as the chief guest at Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium in NSC Tower from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

A total of 10 persons including sportsmen, journalist, organisers and two organisations received the award for their outstanding contribution to the sports arena.



On behalf of the Prime Minister, Senior Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry Md. Akhter Hossain handed over the award to the recipients.



Each award comes with Taka 1 lakh, a crest and a certificate.

Kazi M Salahuddin received Sheikh Kamal Lifetime Achievement Award.



Sports persons are Ruman Shana (archery), Mahfuza Khatun Shila (swimming) and Mabia Akhter Simanta (weightlifting) got the award.



Emerging sportsmen Akbar Ali (cricket), Fahad Rahman (chess), and Unnoti Khatun (football) have been awarded while organisers: Monjur Kader (Sheikh Jamal DC) and Kyaw Shwe Hla (karate) have been given the prestigious award.



Journalist Mohammad Quamruzzaman is given the award.

Two organisations - Bangladesh Cricket Board and Walton received the award.



State Minister of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, presided over the function while its Senior Secretary Md. Akhter Hossain gave the welcome address.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports arranged a discussion at the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium, National Sports Council, remembering the contribution of Sheikh Kamal to flourish sports, culture and politics



A documentary on life and works of Sheikh Kamal was screened while an illustration on him was also unveiled at the event.

Noted sports organizer and youth and sports affairs secretary of the Awami League Harunur Rashid and Swadhin Bangla Football Team manager Tanveer Mazhar Islam Tanna recalled memories with their friend Sheikh Kamal.