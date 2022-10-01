PM greets Hindu community on Durga Puja

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended greetings to Hindu community members on the occasion of the Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu Community.

In her message on the eve of the festival, she said Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community, but also it is now a universal festival.



The premier added that the destruction of evil spirits and worship of truth and beauty are the main features of the Durgotshob.

She said Bangladesh had been a country of communal harmony since time immortal.

"We celebrate all religious festivals together being imbued with the motto 'Religion is for individuals, the festival is for all' in Bangladesh," she said.

She said the constitution ensures equal rights for the people of all castes and creeds.

She added that Bangladesh is a safe abode for all people irrespective of castes, creeds and religions.

She urged all to celebrate the Durgotshob maintaining the health guidelines in view of the Corona pandemic.

Sheikh Hasina also urged the people to maintain communal harmony being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War to build a hunger and poverty-free and happy and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier wished peace, welfare and prosperity for all citizens, including the Hindu community on the occasion of the Sharadiya Durgotsab.