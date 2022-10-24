PM asks AL activists, leaders to stand by coastal people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies to stand by the people who face Cyclone Sitrang.

"Bangladesh Awami League President and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has instructed the leaders and activists to extend allout support to the administration in evacuating the people across coastal region," said AL general secretary Obaidul Quader in a statement.

She also asked them to provide the affected people with food and medical support.

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to intensify further and cross Barishal-Chattogram coast near Khepupara between Monday midnight and early Tuesday.

As per the instructions of the prime minister, all administrative preparations have been taken from the Prime Minister's Office to deal with the situation, said Quader.

A monitoring cell has been opened at the PMO to monitor the situation round the clock and constant communication is being maintained with the local administration of 19 coastal districts, he said.

The evacuation of the people has already started and the administration and volunteers have been kept ready to deal with the situation, said the AL general secretary.

Quader, in the statement also said several teams have already been kept ready under the AL sub-committee on relief and social welfare to extend necessary support to the disaster-hit people.

He asked his leaders and workers as well as the general people of the coastal areas to contact the monitoring team of Awami League, if necessary. The phone numbers of the monitoring team at the AL President's Office are 02-223367880, 02-223367882, 01773266666, 01915555830 and 01711582475.