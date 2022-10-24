PM for taking all out preparation to face cyclone Sitrang

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking information from the field level and giving requisite instructions to the authorities concerned aimed at protecting lives and properties from the severe cyclone Sitrang that may hit Bangladesh coastal areas tomorrow.

"The Prime Minister is observing the overall situation stemming from the cyclone Sitrang round the clock and providing necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to take all out preparation to protect lives and properties from the impending severe cyclone Sitrang," said PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League (AL), is also communicating with her party's local leaders, including lawmakers, to inquire about the situation and asked them to be prepared to face any situation arising out of the Cyclone Sitrang, he said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has also opened PM's Disaster Management Coordination and Relief Monitoring Cell for 24 hours as per the directive of the Prime Minister.

All are requested to communicate with the cell through its hotline numbers---01769010986, 02-55029550 and 02-58153022. The fax number is 02-9102469.