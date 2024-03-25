PM to give Independence Day address this evening

25 March, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:52 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2024.

"The prime minister will deliver her speech to the nation at 7:30 pm today," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam told BSS.
 

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.

This will be the prime minister's first speech to the nation marking Independence Day upon assuming office for the fifth term and fourth in a row after winning the 12th parliamentary election on 7 January.

Independence Day / Liberation War / PM Hasina

