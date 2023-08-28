PM to address media on South Africa visit tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference tomorrow to apprise the media of the outcome of her recent visit to South Africa.

"The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 4pm on Tuesday," said Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

On Sunday (27 August), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home after attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg of South Africa.

She attended the Fiends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue) in Johannesburg on 22-24 August at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.