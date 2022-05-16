PK Halder not part of Awami League: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said former NRB Global Bank Managing Director Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, accused in multiple money laundering cases, has no place in Awami League.

The road transport and bridges minister made the remark while giving his inaugural address virtually at the triennial conference of Meherpur district Awami League on Monday (16 May), reports Prothom Alo.

"PK Haldar is not related to Awami League. The party will never allow a position for someone like him," said Quader.

He criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir who spoke about publishing the list of people involved in money laundering, including PK Halder. Quader alleged that the list of names among money laundered may even reveal Mirza's own name.

Obaidul Quader said that the people of the country believe that all corrupt leaders of BNP, including Mirza Fakhrul, must resign for the failure of movements and elections.

Awami League needs to be prepared for the upcoming national elections to ensure the party's victory, he remarked.

He urged the need to give the neglected leaders and deprived workers of the previous committee a place in the party.

"Instead of terrorists, extortionists, drug dealers, money launderers, and corrupt leaders, diligent workers should be included in the party committee. There are many good people in Awami League. They have to be brought to important positions in the team."

Meherpur District Awami League President and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain gave a welcome address at the conference conducted by the district's General Secretary MA Khaleq. Awami League joint general secretary and MP Bahauddin Nasim was the chief guest at the conference held in Meherpur Shaheed Samsuzzoha Park.