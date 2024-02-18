Pinaki Bhattacharya, 6 others sued under CSA

Pinaki Bhattacharya, 6 others sued under CSA

A case has been filed against writer and online activist Pinaki Bhattacharya and six others under the Cyber Security Act (CSA) for allegedly spreading propaganda, making derogatory remarks and uploading distorted photos of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina using social media including YouTube.

Muktijoddha Mancha Sylhet chapter's Vice President Abdur Rahman filed the case with the court of Sylhet Cyber Tribunal on Sunday, plaintiff's lawyer Tipu Ranjan Das confirmed.

The others accused are Nazmul Islam, Shahriar Hossain Saqib (SH), Facebook page "Fight for Democracy" admin Shakeel Ahmed, Facebooker Hasan Mia (Hasan), Abdul Hadi and Rezaul Karim.

Taking the allegations into cognisance, Judge Md Monir Kamal ordered CID Sylhet Zone to investigate and submit a report.

According to the case statement, the accused recently uploaded distorted photos of Sheikh Hasina on YouTube and made derogatory remarks.

