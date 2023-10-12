Upazila chairman sues UP chairman under CSA in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:08 pm

From left to right: Imrul Kayes Chowdhury and Kaysarul Haque Jewel
From left to right: Imrul Kayes Chowdhury and Kaysarul Haque Jewel

A case has been filed against Haldiapalang union parishad Chairman Imrul Kayes Chowdhury under the Cyber Security Act (CSA) in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila Chairman Kaysarul Haque Jewel filed the case at Chattagram Divisional Cyber Tribunal on Thursday (12 October).

Plaintiff's lawyer Shubhashish Sharma said the case was filed at Cyber Tribunal Judge Jahirul Kabir's court.

The court took the case into cognisance and ordered the Criminal Investigation Department, Cox's Bazar to file a report after investigation on the matter.

Plaintiff Kaysarul Haque said, "Participating in an election campaign on 6 June, Haldiapalong Union Chairman Imrul Kayes Chowdhury commented that Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Chairman Kaysarul Haque holds his position as the upazila chairman because, as per Imrul's claim, he engaged in fraudulent activities, including vote manipulation in eight polling centres during the Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Parishad elections in 2019."

Kaysarul stated that these accusations, which had been widely circulated on both social and mainstream media, had tarnished his reputation.

