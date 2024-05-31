Army official arrested for alleged murder of woman in capital

Crime

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 01:59 pm

The army official was identified as Lt Col Md Quddusur Rahman, said Mohammad Kached, duty officer of Hazaribagh police station

Police arrested an army official this morning over alleged connection with a woman's murder in the capital's Hazaribagh area.

The army official was identified as Lt Col Md Quddusur Rahman, said Mohammad Kached, duty officer of Hazaribagh police station.

"He was arrested from the Bhasantek area this morning [31 May] and taken to the Hajarbagh police station," he said.

On 19 January, Tania Akhter, an event management entrepreneur, was murdered.

Her body, with a slit throat, was recovered two days later from a Mitali road flat in Hazaribagh.

A murder case was filed by Tania's brother, Md Tonmoy Hasan.

After analysing CCTV footage and mobile conversation, police suspected Quddusur Rahman.

On 12 February, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sent a letter to take the alleged Quddusur Rahman into custody for investigation.

According to close associates of Tania, she lived with her family in Dhaka, and her husband used to live in Cumilla. They lacked understanding and were on the verge of seperation.

In the meantime, Tania formed a close relationship with Quddusur and wanted to marry him, a few of her friends told Prothom Alo.

However, he was the one seen leaving her house shortly after the time of the murder, and police found evidence that he had taken Tania's phone, money, house keys, and other important items with him.

