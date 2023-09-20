CSA also a tool to snatch press freedom, oppress journos: Sampadak Parishad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:05 pm

Related News

CSA also a tool to snatch press freedom, oppress journos: Sampadak Parishad

Sampadak Parishad believes that the Cyber Security Law should not be regarded as anything other than a law to oppress media and journalists

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
CSA also a tool to snatch press freedom, oppress journos: Sampadak Parishad

The Sampadak Parishad (Editor's Council) has said reservations made about the Cyber Security Act (2023), which was passed by parliament, proved to be true as it would become just another tool to take away press freedom and oppress journalists.

Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, president of the council, and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud raised the concerns in a statement issued today (20 September). 

The association of newspaper editors stated that by repealing the Digital Security Act, the new law has indeed minimised penalties and introduced changes to certain sections, but the while the package was changed, the same content remained. 

The statement also pointed out that there are many elements in the law which undermine freedom of speech, right of expression and freedom of press.

The association stated that the definition of cybercrime remains unchanged and unclarified in the Cyber Security Act. 

It said sections 21 and 28 of the Digital Security Act have been widely criticised both nationally and internationally for infringing upon freedom of expression. 

Mentioning that these two sections have been considered as tools to target and manipulate political opponents, the council thinks that retaining these provisions while reducing the penalties could still create opportunities for abuse and arbitrary application of the law. 

Therefore, Sampadak Parishad believes that the Cyber Security Law should not be regarded as anything other than a law to oppress media and journalists.

Top News

Cyber Security Act (CSA) / Sampadak Parishad / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

12h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS
BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

19m | TBS SPORTS