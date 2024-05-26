In photos: Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Remal
A storm surge about 1 meter (3.1 feet) high is expected to flood low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh.
The severe cyclonic storm Remal expected to cross coastal areas of Bangladesh and India's West Bengal on Sunday (26 May) night.
The cyclone is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kmph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara region tonight, according to the India Meteorological Department.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said volunteers have been deployed to evacuate people to 4,000 cyclone shelters across the country's coastal region.
The government also closed all schools in the region until further notice.
This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal ahead of this year's monsoon season, which runs from June to September.