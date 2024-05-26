In photos: Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Remal

The severe cyclonic storm Remal expected to cross coastal areas of Bangladesh and India's West Bengal on Sunday (26 May) night.

At least 20 villages in the Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali district have been inundated due to heavy rain from the impact of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

The cyclone is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kmph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara region tonight, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Tidal waves from river hitting embankment in Barishal under the influence of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

A storm surge about 1 meter (3.1 feet) high is expected to flood low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Under the influence of Cyclone Remal, the level of river water rose in Barishal. Photo: TBS

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said volunteers have been deployed to evacuate people to 4,000 cyclone shelters across the country's coastal region.

Water level has started increasing as the severe cyclone Remal is nearing the costal areas of Southern Bangladesh. The photo was taken from Patakhali village of Padmapukur union in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila on Sunday (26 May). Photo: Awal Sheikh

The government also closed all schools in the region until further notice.

Sandbags are being dumped on the embankment to stabilise it in Bagerhat's Sarankhola ahead of Cyclone Remal. Photo: UNB

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal ahead of this year's monsoon season, which runs from June to September.