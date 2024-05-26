In photos: Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Remal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:16 pm

Related News

In photos: Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Remal

A storm surge about 1 meter (3.1 feet) high is expected to flood low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh.

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 05:16 pm

The severe cyclonic storm Remal expected to cross coastal areas of Bangladesh and India's West Bengal on Sunday (26 May) night.

At least 20 villages in the Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali district have been inundated due to heavy rain from the impact of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS
At least 20 villages in the Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali district have been inundated due to heavy rain from the impact of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

The cyclone is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kmph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara region tonight, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Tidal waves from river hitting embankment in Barishal under the influence of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS
Tidal waves from river hitting embankment in Barishal under the influence of Cyclone Remal. Photo: TBS

A storm surge about 1 meter (3.1 feet) high is expected to flood low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the influence of Cyclone Remal, the level of river water rose in Barishal. Photo: TBS
Under the influence of Cyclone Remal, the level of river water rose in Barishal. Photo: TBS

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said volunteers have been deployed to evacuate people to 4,000 cyclone shelters across the country's coastal region. 

Water level has started increasing as the severe cyclone Remal is nearing the costal areas of Southern Bangladesh. The photo was taken from Patakhali village of Padmapukur union in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila on Sunday (26 May). Photo: Awal Sheikh

The government also closed all schools in the region until further notice.

Sandbags are being dumped on the embankment to stabilise it in Bagerhat&#039;s Sarankhola ahead of Cyclone Remal. Photo: UNB
Sandbags are being dumped on the embankment to stabilise it in Bagerhat's Sarankhola ahead of Cyclone Remal. Photo: UNB

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal ahead of this year's monsoon season, which runs from June to September.

Cyclone Remal approaches: The sea at Patenga has become rough as an effect of the approaching Cyclone Remal around 6pm yesterday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Top News

Cyclone Remal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

6h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

7h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?

1h | Videos
Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

Remal: Coastal communities in Satkhira brace for impact

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

3h | Videos
Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

Weather in Barishal changing rapidly as Cyclone Remal nears

4h | Videos