Passengers flock at Shimulia Ghat, long queue of vehicles

A huge number of southbound passengers have flocked at the Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to cross the Padma River on Friday, the second day after the lifting of the strict lockdown that was imposed to contain Covid-19 infection across the country.

Although the pressure of vehicles including private cars and trucks on the ferries has increased, there is not much crowd of passengers in the ghat as the authorities have introduced launches for them.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Shimulia Ghat Manager Safayet Hossain said 13 ferries were plying on the route.

"There is no crowd of passengers at the ferry terminal. There are more than 700 vehicles, large and small, long-haul buses and freight trucks waiting to cross," he said.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Assistant Director Shahadat Hossain said, "Passengers are struggling to get on the launches. We are monitoring the situation to ensure that the launches do not carry extra passengers."

