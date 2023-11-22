Parliamentary board meeting of JSD to be held on Thursday

File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

A meeting of the Parliamentary board of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) will be held at 11am tomorrow at the central office of the party at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.

JSD President Hasanul Haq Inu, MP, will preside over the meeting, a press release said today.

The meeting has been called to finalise the JSD candidates for the 12th national elections slated for 7 January next.

As many as 391 candidates of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) have collected nomination papers from different constituencies of the country.

Selling of nomination papers from JSD started on November 18 and it ended yesterday, the press release added.

