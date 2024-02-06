10 more parliamentary standing committees formed

File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

Ten more parliamentary standing committees were formed on Tuesday which are headed by ruling Awami League MPs.

With this, 38 out of 50 parliamentary committees have been constituted so far.

AHM Mustafa Kamal was the finance minister of the Awami League government in the last term. He was made the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Finance Ministry.

Immediate past planning minister MA Mannan became the chairman of the Jatiya Sangsad committee on Ministry of Planning.

Former Health Minister Zahid Maleque became the chair of the JS body on the Ministry of Science and Technology.

AFM Ruhul Haque has become the chief of the JS body on the Ministry of Social Welfare.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury has become the chief of the JS body of the Railway Ministry. He was the chairman of this committee in the last parliament as well.

Ramesh Chandra Sen was reappointed the chief of the JS body of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq has become the chairman of the JS body on Ministry of Roads. For the first time he became the chief of a parliamentary body.

Ziaur Rahman has also become the chief of any JS body. He was made the chairman of JS body on Ministry of Power.

Mahfuzur Rahman became the chief of the JS body on Ministry of Shipping. He also became chief of any JS body for the first time.

Elias Uddin Mollah was made the chief of the JS body on Defense Ministry. He also became chief of any JS body for the first time.

Chief Whip of parliament Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton placed the chiefs and members of the parliamentary standing committees following approval by the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Jatiya Sangsad later unanimously formed the parliamentary standing committees.

