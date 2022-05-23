Palestinian delegation pays courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 10:12 pm

The visiting Palestinian delegation paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Army Headquarters on Monday. 

The delegation was led by the Director General of Palestinian Military Intelligence Major General Zakaria AH Musleh. 

After exchanging greetings, the Chief of Army Staff thanked the Palestinian delegation for visiting Bangladesh and discussed various issues related to the existing good relations between the armies of the two countries and future progress in this regard. 

These talks opened a new door for the advancement of relations between the Palestinian Army and the Bangladesh Army, said a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR). 

Earlier on the same day, Colonel Radoslaw Grabski, military adviser at the Polish embassy, paid a courtesy call on the army chief.

