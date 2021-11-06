Padma riverbanks turn attractive after RCC's beautification work

Padma riverbanks adjacent to the Rajshahi metropolis has turned into an attractive tourist and recreational spot as the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) recently implemented a massive beautification project there.

Amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, over bridge, walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed under the infrastructure development project.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton during a visit to the site on Friday expressed his firm resolve to restore the scenic beauty of the river bank and enhance the cleanliness drive in the area to facilitate large numbers of people to enjoy their visit in a comfortable atmosphere.

He inspected the newly constructed two over-bridges adjacent to the respective sluice gates on the river banks saying the new infrastructure and facilities are encouraging an increased number of people to pass their leisure with families and friends enjoying the beauty of the Padma.

Borokuthi river bank and Lalon Shah River Resort were also decorated with a new look to attract more visitors and facilitate the cultural organisations to arrange various programmes to attract the visitors.

Liton also said Rajshahi City Corporation has planned to reclaim around 12 square kilometres of char land of Padma River for developing a satellite town adjacent to the city protection embankment.

As the river's main flow turned towards its right bank, the satellite town might be built on the left bank.

Liton said the part of the river near the left bank, where floodwater remains for less than a month every year, would be turned into a huge lake.

The lake would stand between the satellite town and the city protection embankment and there would be a bridge to the newly developed city, he added.

"Rajshahi would be beautiful if we can properly execute the plan," the mayor said, adding that the city's accommodation problems will be eased as well.

Among others, RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam and Superintending Engineer Nur Islam accompanied the mayor during his visit.