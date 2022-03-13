Oyster shell rice a good source of calcium: Health expert

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

Oyster shell rice a good source of calcium: Health expert

Oyster shell rice a good source of calcium: Health expert

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:27 pm
File photo. TBS
File photo. TBS

Oyster shell powder is a good source of calcium and provides a supplementary diet to treat calcium deficiency when it is mixed with rice.

Oyster shell limes are currently being sold at an affordable price in Chakaria and Anwara upazilas of Chattogram, said International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) Executive Director, Dr Tahmeed Ahmed.

At a press briefing held in the city recently, Tahmeed said people of Chakaria and Anwara upazilas are collecting shells of oysters and snails from river banks to produce limes using traditional knowledge. They are taking the shell powders with rice to recover from various diseases such as seizures.

Tahmeed said, "After conducting research, we found that cooking 500 grams of rice with 7.5 grams of oyster shell lime can provide 200 grams of calcium for our body. A kilogram of oyster shell lime is being sold at only Tk100."

"We have to take 1000mg of calcium in our diet every day. Calcium deficiency is 26.3% among non-pregnant and non-lactating women in Bangladesh while 63% of low-income women have intakes below 200mg per day. Pre-eclampsia and eclampsia account for 24% of all maternal deaths and 2.8% of all deaths in reproductive age women in Bangladesh," he said.

"As a result, our body suffers from calcium deficiency. Calcium deficiency causes back pain, occasional pain, watery feet, convulsions, etc, especially in women. The price of calcium tablets available in the market is very high. Around 80% of the women in the country do not have the ability to buy those tablets," he added.

"It is a great pleasure to get so much calcium at such a low cost. Traditionally, the people of Chakoria-Anwara have been accepting this as a treatment for many years which we later found to be true" he said.

"Our 22-member team has successfully completed the first phase of this research. So far, we have not found any side effects in this oyster shell rice. If the government thinks about it on a larger scale, it can really give a lot of results in fulfilling the calcium deficiency of the country's population," Dr Tahmeed concluded.

Top News

oyster / rice / Nutrition / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

9h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

11h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

2h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings