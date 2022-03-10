Overall security of the people has become uncertain: JP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
10 March, 2022, 08:30 pm

Overall security of the people has become uncertain: JP

Overall security of the country's people, including economic, social, and legal security has become uncertain, Jatiya Party Chairperson and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, GM Quader, said on Thursday.

He also commented that the country's law and order situation has become fragile and people are not safe even inside their houses, let alone outside the home. People now pay ransom money even when they want to make a building on their own land, he added.

"The price of essential commodities has been spiraling upward every day, people's expenses are shooting up but income is not increasing, and the number of unemployed people is going up yet employment is hardly rising," said Quader at the inaugural session of the central committee's extended meeting at the Institution of Diploma Engineers' auditorium in the capital.

There is no security of life for people on the streets, while women are gang-raped when they go out holiday-making with husband and children, he added.

"The law and order situation is fragile with no accountability anywhere. Corruption has spread at every layer with no one to monitor," Quader said.

In the Russia-Ukraine war, the world has been divided into two affecting economy which will ultimately lead to an economic depression, Quader observed.

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine war, Quader said,"The impact of the war has been influencing local politics also which may even change the course [of our political life in the country]. There are only three political parties with experience in ruling the country and JP is one of them which has potential," he said.   

Quader said Begum Rowshan Ershad is reasonably well now. She will help the party with her suggestions if she cannot actively participate in politics.

JP Secretary General Mujibul Haq Chunnu, said the government has completely failed to control the market. People can no longer tolerate the corruption, rowdiness, and oppression of ruling party activists.

He also said JP is no longer with any coalition.

"We will go forward with our own politics and will prepare to participate in elections for all 300 seats," said Chunnu.

