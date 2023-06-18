Over 4.5 crore suffering from high blood pressure in the country: Health Minister

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:47 pm

More than 4.5 crore people in Bangladesh are suffering from high blood pressure and another 1.5 crores from diabetes. Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that most of the affected are not aware that they are suffering from high blood pressure.

The health minister revealed the data while announcing the results of the NCDC Research 2021-2022 at the capital's InterContinental hotel.

Zahid Maleque said, "Non-communicable diseases (NCD) are increasing day by day. 70% of all the deaths in the country are occurring due to some non-communicable disease. Rates of high blood pressure and diabetes have increased in the country. 25% of the country's population is suffering from high blood pressure. 10% (1.5 crore) in the country are suffering from diabetes. Due to changes in lifestyle and food habits, obesity rates have also increased, especially among children where the rate is the highest. 1 crore children in the country are suffering from obesity.

He also added, "Due to air pollution and food adulteration, abdominal pain, and even cancer can happen. Woes due to tobacco intake are not low either, many people die because of drugs. However, it is promising that tobacco intake has decreased. 25% of smokers are taking smokeless tobacco. Lifestyle change is a huge issue. People eat less vegetables, but more salt and sugar. 20% of adults have some kind of mental disorder. We have discovered the reasons. Now we have to take preventive and curative care. We can organise counselling in community clinics."

Zahid Maleque / blood pressure / Diabetes / Bangladesh

