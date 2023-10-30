Over 300 RAB teams to patrol nationwide during BNP blockades

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is mobilising more than 300 teams for nationwide patrols during the three-day BNP-announced blockades starting Tuesday.

According to a RAB release issued on Monday (30 October), detective surveillance will also be in effect during this period.

These security measures aim to safeguard lives, property, and state assets, ensuring normalcy in public life, stated the RAB release.

It emphasised that any individuals planning sabotage or violence will be promptly identified and subjected to legal action.

In addition to the patrol teams, RAB's special teams and striking force are on standby to address any emergent situations.

In recent times, opportunity-seeking vested quarters are spreading various inflammatory information, false information and rumours online centring the political programmes of various parties.

By editing different types of videos and sharing them through social media, they are trying to worsen the law and order situation by creating panic in the public mind, the RAB release added.