Over 1,200 reconditioned cars arrive at Ctg, Mongla ports

A record number of 1,262 reconditioned motor vehicles have arrived in Bangladesh from Japan via Singapore.

A ship named "MV Malaysia Star" unloaded 559 cars at the Chattogram port and later reached Mongla port to unload the remaining 703 vehicles on Thursday.

The Malaysian flag carrier brought in motor cars of different models including Axio, Premio, Allion, Aqua, and Prado.

Wahiduzzaman, manager of the Malaysia Star's local shipping agent Ancient Steamship, said the import of luxury goods had halted since August last year due to the economic crisis.

Now the crisis is over, so car imports have increased. On 19 and 20 May, two foreign ships will arrive in Mongla with more vehicles, he added.

Habibullah Don, president of the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association, said there was a dollar crisis from October last year to January this year.

"The price of dollars has dropped since January. So we are importing cars now," he added.

Mongla Customs' House Joint Commissioner Mahfuz Ahmed said Mongla Customs' revenue collection has decreased by Tk400 crore in a year due to reduction in car imports. He expressed hope that the revenue will increase following the increase in car imports this year.

According to Mongla Port Authority sources, Bangladesh was affected like the rest of the world due to the war in Ukraine. Consequently, import of cars had decreased.

