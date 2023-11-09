Out-of-control truck crushes private car killing driver in Wari

Fire service officials conduct rescue operation in Wari after a truck overturned on a private car at around midnight on 9 November 2023 in Wari, Dhaka. Photo: Fire Service and Civil Defence

At least one person was killed as an out-of-control truck crushed a private car on Hatkhola Road in Wari of Dhaka at around 11:53pm Wednesday (8 November).

The deceased, a male, was driving the private car, officials of the Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed to The Business Standard.

Fire service officials conduct rescue operation in Wari after a truck overturned on a private car at around midnight on 9 November 2023 in Wari, Dhaka. Photo: Fire Service and Civil Defence

Fire service officials also said the truck lost control after hitting a speed breaker on the road and overturned on the private car.

Two units of fire service are conducting rescue operations on the spot.