Out-of-control truck crushes private car killing driver in Wari
At least one person was killed as an out-of-control truck crushed a private car on Hatkhola Road in Wari of Dhaka at around 11:53pm Wednesday (8 November).
The deceased, a male, was driving the private car, officials of the Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed to The Business Standard.
Fire service officials also said the truck lost control after hitting a speed breaker on the road and overturned on the private car.
Two units of fire service are conducting rescue operations on the spot.