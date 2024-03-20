Onion seed cultivation: Faridpur couple become role models; farmers aim for Tk300 crore production

UNB
20 March, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 08:03 pm

Onion Seed Farming in Faridpur. Photo: UNB
Onion Seed Farming in Faridpur. Photo: UNB

Lovely Akter and Imtiaz Mollah have transformed their fortunes and become a beacon of success in onion seed farming, locally referred to as "black gold" in Gobindapur area of Faridpur sadar upazila's Ambikapur union.

Starting with just two bighas of land, the couple has expanded their cultivation to 40 bighas, witnessing substantial economic growth that allowed them to construct a multi-storey building and continuously invest in new land.

The duo, parents to a tenth grader and a fourth grader, embarked on this venture after observing the lucrative outcome of onion seed cultivation within their family following their marriage. 

After her marriage, Lovely found that some family members among her in-laws were involved in onion seed cultivation and decided to join along with her husband in this endeavor. They earned good money in the first year and have not looked back since, Lovely shared.

Their hard work has paid off handsomely, with an investment of Tk75 lakh in building their home from the profits of onion seed sales, and aspirations to earn around Tk1 crore in profits this season if conditions remain favourable.

They anticipate harvesting 2-2.5 maunds of seeds from their land, with cultivation costs exceeding Tk1 lakh per bigha.

This success story has inspired a wider adoption of commercial onion seed farming in Faridpur, contributing to a significant shift in the local economy and reducing reliance on imported seeds. The district can now meet 50% of the country's onion seed demand, with farmers eyeing a production value of Tk300 crore this year despite potential challenges in natural pollination.

The district Department of Agriculture Extension reports that 1,890 hectares across nine upazilas have been dedicated to onion seed cultivation this year, aiming for over 7.5 metric tons of seed production. This marks an increase from the previous year and highlights the growing interest among farmers, spurred by the crop's profitability and government support in cultivation techniques.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain said the soil and weather of the district is fit for onion seed cultivation. Farmers cultivate three varieties of onion seeds in the district. 

However, challenges such as reduced pollination due to a lack of bees have prompted farmers to adopt manual pollination methods, which may not yield results as fruitful as natural processes. Concerns also loom over potential market competition from Indian imports if local production falls short.

As the farming community remains hopeful for favorable weather to ensure a productive season, the local agriculture department continues to provide specialized support to bolster this emerging sector.

Deputy Director of the district Department of Agriculture Extension, Rafiqul Islam, emphasized the district's advantageous soil and climate for onion seed farming, projecting a promising market value exceeding Tk 300 crore for this year's harvest.

