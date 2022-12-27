Olympics Beach Volleyball’s qualifiers to be held in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 10:20 pm

Qualifiers of the Beach Volleyball of the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Cox's Bazar, the longest sea beach in the world, Md Atiqul Islam, president of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation, says.

"Organising the International Beach Volleyball Championship in Cox's Bazar Beach will greatly expand Bangladesh's tourism and volleyball to the world," he said at the inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Men's and Women's International Beach Volleyball at Cox's Bazar's Dolphin beach on Tuesday. 

Atiqul Islam, also the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, Bangladesh volleyball team is consistently achieving success at international level. A few days ago, the Bangladesh Under-20 volleyball team beat Qatar, Iraq and China and took the fifth place in Asia

"Prior to that, we also won the series with Maldives. Bangladesh volleyball team won the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Under-23 Men's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2022 after defeating Kyrgyzstan on Monday. We are trying our best to maintain success," he said.

He also said sports are essential to build a healthy, strong and drug-free nation. Alongside studies, the younger generation has no alternative to sports.

Seven men's teams from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan are playing in the tournament while four women's teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Uzbekistan are participating in the event.

The final matches of the Bangabandhu International Beach Volleyball tournament will be held at the same venue on 29 December.

On the opening day, Bangladesh men's team won over Bhutan while Uzbekistan women's team beat the host team in the opening match of the tournament.  

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran, Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Md Mahfuzul Islam and Superintendent of Police of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Md Zillur Rahman and others attended the opening ceremony.

