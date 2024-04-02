Waiters, waitresses race through Paris in a return of a 110-year tradition to promote Summer Olympics

Offbeat

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:27 pm

Related News

Waiters, waitresses race through Paris in a return of a 110-year tradition to promote Summer Olympics

The race attracted around 200 participants, who were judged based on both their time and how much liquid they spilled during the race

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:27 pm
Participants had to carry a tray with a croissant, empty cup of coffee, and glass of water during the race. Photo: AP
Participants had to carry a tray with a croissant, empty cup of coffee, and glass of water during the race. Photo: AP

The streets of Paris welcomed the return of a 110-year-old event in order to promote the upcoming Olympics.

As a result visitors and locals alike were able to witness waiters and waitresses racing through the streets of the French capital for the first time in 13 years, Sky News reported on 27 March.

The participants were required to balance a tray with a croissant, an empty coffee cup and a glass of water - while in uniform - as they raced along the 2km route along the streets of the Marais district.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The race attracted around 200 participants, who were judged based on both their time and how much liquid they spilled during the race.

Pauline Van Wymeersch and Samy Lamrous were crowned Paris' fastest waitress and waiter.

Ms Van Wymeersch, the runaway winner in the women's category in 14 minutes and 12 seconds, works at the Le Petit Pont cafe and restaurant facing the Notre Dame cathedral.

She started waitering aged 16, and is now 34. She said she cannot envisage any other life for herself.

She added, "I love it as much as I hate it. It's in my skin. I cannot leave it, It's hard. It's exhausting. It's demanding. It's 12 hours per day. It's no weekends. It's no Christmases.

"It's part of my DNA. I grew up in a way with a tray in my hand. I have been shaped, in life and in the job, by the bosses who trained me and the customers, all of the people I have met."

Mr Lamrous, who won the men's race in a time of 13 minutes and 30 seconds, works at La Contrescarpe in Paris' 5th district.

The two were rewarded with medals, two tickets each for the Olympic opening ceremony and a night out at a Paris hotel.

The capital's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said cafes and restaurants are "really the soul of Paris".

She added: "The bistro is where we go to meet people, where we go for our little coffee, our little drink, where we also go to argue, to love and embrace each other.

"The cafe and the bistro are life."

The race last took place in 2011 but stopped due to the lack of a sponsor. However, similar races have taken place in French towns and cities, such as Marseille, and other countries like Spain, since then.

Top News / Europe

France / Waiters / race / Olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

5h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

24m | Videos
Life is returning to the dead river

Life is returning to the dead river

1h | Videos
14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

2h | Videos
5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

16h | Videos