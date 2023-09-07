Officials must get approval before talking to media: Attorney General's Office

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

The Attorney General's Office has instructed its officials to refrain from making any statement to the media or on social media on official matters without the prior approval of the attorney general.

A written instruction in this regard was issued by the Attorney General's Office on 5 September. The matter came to the attention of the media on Thursday.

The directive signed by Md Nasir Uddin, administrative officer of the Attorney General's Office, said, "All legal officers of this office are hereby informed that they must consult with and obtain the prior permission of the Attorney General before making any statement on any matter related to the office through print, electronic media, or social media."

The directive was issued in response to Deputy Attorney General Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan's recent statement regarding the ongoing trial of Dr Muhammad Yunus, according to officials.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told The Business Standard, "The instruction was intended to uphold discipline within the Attorney General's Office. It aims to raise awareness and promote diligence among the office's responsible officers in fulfilling their duties."

On 4 September, Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan at a press conference said he would not sign a statement from the Attorney General's Office protesting a recent letter by over 170 prominent global figures demanding a halt to judicial proceedings against Dr Yunus in a labour court case.

He also said, "Dr Yunus is being harassed judicially."

His statement triggered widespread discussion and criticism throughout the country.

Law Minister Anisul Huq and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin also responded vehemently to the issue.