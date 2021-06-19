Prime Bank’s director Marina Yasmin Chowdhury passes away 

Mrs Marina Yasmin Chowdhury, the director of Prime Bank Limited and vice chairman of East Coast Group passed away on Saturday.

She breathed her last at Square Hospital in the capital, reads a press release.

She was the wife of Mr Azam J Chowdhury, renowned industrialist and mother of Mr Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank.

The Prime Bank family expressed profound shock at the demise of their revered guardian.

They also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and convey condolences to the bereaved family.