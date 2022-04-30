Muhith, who oversaw rapid economic growth, to be in last rest in Sylhet 

As the longest serving finance minister in a row for two terms between 2009 and 2018 in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, Abul Maal Abdul Muhith witnessed a period of rapid economic growth of Bangladesh.

This was the period when more than 6% average annual economic growth propelled Bangladesh to a lower middle income country. The country's annual budget quadrupled during the period.

Muhith's tenure as the finance minister was also marked by a number of flagship mega projects like Padma Bridge, Rooppur nuclear power plant, Metrorail and Karnaphuli river tunnel.

He also witnessed the collapse of the capital market bubble, biggest banking scandals in the country's history and central bank reserve theft.

But he was open and honestly expressed his helplessness and frustrations in public.

Before becoming the finance minister of Ershad government in 1982 for a short period, Muhith cut short his career as a civil servant spanning from mid-60's under the Pakistan government. He played his diplomatic role in Washington in mobilising global support for Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971 and took over as planning secretary in post-independence Bangladesh, before taking self-retirement as ERD secretary in 1981. He had served international institutions and before joining Awami League politics in 2001, Muhith was active as an environmentalist.

He was an outstanding writer. Bangladesh: Emergence of a Nation, American Response to Bangladesh Liberation War, and History of Bangladesh: A Subcontinental Civilisation are among his 35 books published so far.

Muhith was a great admirer of music, art and literature.

Elder brother of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Muhith breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday at United Hospital in Dhaka.

He was taken to hospitals several times as his physical condition deteriorated since he tested Covid-19 positive in July last year.

As his death was announced in the early hours of Saturday, condolences started pouring in from his former colleagues in the government and the party as well as from well-wishers and admirers. President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal expressed their deep shock.

After namaj-e-janaza at Azad Mosque at Gulshan in the capital, his body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar where people of all walks paid their last tribute.

On Saturday, his body was taken to Sylhet, where he was born 88 years ago. This is the same soil where two of his predecessors in the finance ministry M Saifur Rahman and Shah AMS Kibria were also born and laid to rest.