Muhith laid to rest beside parents in Sylhet

Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was buried in Sylhet today after his namaz-e-janaza was held in the presence of thousands of people from all walks of life.

He was laid to rest beside his parents' graves at the family graveyard in Sylhet around 3pm, reports ProthomAlo.

The janaza took place in Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa ground around 2:15 pm after Zuhr prayers.

Earlier, the body of the former finance minister was brought to the premises of Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar around 12 noon where people paid tribute to him.

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith passed away on 30 April. He was 88.

He breathed his last at 12:56am Saturday at United Hospital in the capital.