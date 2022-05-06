Muhith's Kulkhani on Saturday

The kulkhani of late Abul Maal Abdul Muhith , former Finance Minister of Bangladesh, will be held at his residence in Dhaka at Azad mosque of Gulshan on Saturday following Asr prayers.

On the occassion, special prayers will be offered for the eternal peace of his departed soul, reads a press release of the foreign ministry signed by Muhit's brother- Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen.

A kulkhani is a gathering organised to remember the deceased

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was buried in Sylhet on 1 May after his namaz-e-janaza(funeral prayers) was held in the presence of thousands of people from all walks of life.

The former finance minister passed away on 30 April. He was 88.