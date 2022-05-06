Muhith's Kulkhani on Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

Muhith's Kulkhani on Saturday

TBS Report
06 May, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 01:58 pm
TBS Sketch
TBS Sketch

The kulkhani of late Abul Maal Abdul Muhith , former Finance Minister of Bangladesh, will be held at his residence in Dhaka at Azad mosque of Gulshan on Saturday following Asr prayers.

On the occassion, special prayers will be offered for the eternal peace of his departed soul, reads a press release of the foreign ministry signed by Muhit's brother- Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen.

A kulkhani is a gathering organised  to remember the deceased

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was buried in Sylhet on 1 May after his namaz-e-janaza(funeral prayers) was held in the presence of thousands of people from all walks of life.

The former finance minister passed away on 30 April. He was 88.

 

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

5h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

7h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

1d | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

5h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

17h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes