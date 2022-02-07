Journo Shamsul Alam Belal passes away

Prominent journalist, columnist and poet Shamsul Alam Bhuiyan, more commonly known as Shamsul Alam Belal, has passed away in Dhaka. He was 63.

He was admitted to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital on 5 February due to breathing problems. He suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of today (7 February) and could not be revived.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at the National Press Club in Dhaka at 11.30am on Monday, following which he is being taken to his ancestral home at Ludiara village, Chouddagram, Cumilla for burial.

Born in Ludiara, Belal was a career journalist. He joined Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) in 1981 and retired in 2020.

He had a Bachelor of Arts focused in Economics, Political Science and Social Welfare from Notre Dame College in Dhaka.

Belal also worked as the Dhaka-based correspondent of 12 international media outlets and a regular columnist for several leading English newspapers in Bangladesh. He was also a founding member of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) and Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF).

Prior to joining BSS, Belal worked as an assistant film director and also acted on stage. He was an avid follower and practitioner of Bengali and Indian classical music and also a singer (Bangla, Urdu and Hindi) on stage.

He was also a published author; his published works include "The Silver Line in My Memory," "United States, Russia, China, Israel, India and the Muslim World," "Bangladesh: From Ancient Age To Modern Era," "Jatir Pitar Somadhite O Onyanyo Kobita," and "South Asia: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow."

His family urges everyone to pray for his departed soul.