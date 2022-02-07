Journo Shamsul Alam Belal passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:08 pm

Related News

Journo Shamsul Alam Belal passes away

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prominent journalist, columnist and poet Shamsul Alam Bhuiyan, more commonly known as Shamsul Alam Belal, has passed away in Dhaka. He was 63.

He was admitted to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital on 5 February due to breathing problems. He suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of today (7 February) and could not be revived.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at the National Press Club in Dhaka at 11.30am on Monday, following which he is being taken to his ancestral home at Ludiara village, Chouddagram, Cumilla for burial.

Born in Ludiara, Belal was a career journalist. He joined Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) in 1981 and retired in 2020.

He had a Bachelor of Arts focused in Economics, Political Science and Social Welfare from Notre Dame College in Dhaka.

Belal also worked as the Dhaka-based correspondent of 12 international media outlets and a regular columnist for several leading English newspapers in Bangladesh. He was also a founding member of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) and Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF).  

Prior to joining BSS, Belal worked as an assistant film director and also acted on stage. He was an avid follower and practitioner of Bengali and Indian classical music and also a singer (Bangla, Urdu and Hindi) on stage.

He was also a published author; his published works include "The Silver Line in My Memory," "United States, Russia, China, Israel, India and the Muslim World," "Bangladesh: From Ancient Age To Modern Era," "Jatir Pitar Somadhite O Onyanyo Kobita," and "South Asia: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow."

His family urges everyone to pray for his departed soul.

Bangladesh

journalist / death / Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places