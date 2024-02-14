Journalist Bobby Islam’s death anniversary today

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 11:08 pm

A file photo of journalist late Anwarul Islam Bobby. Photo: Collected
A file photo of journalist late Anwarul Islam Bobby. Photo: Collected

The 30th death anniversary of renowned journalist late Anwarul Islam Bobby will be observed on Thursday (15 Februaru). On this day in 1994, he passed away in Dubai on way to London for treatment of leukaemia.

Bobby was involved with a lot of newspapers throughout his professional career. He started his journalism career with The Pakistan Observer in 1964, and was the youngest secretary-general at the time, of All Pakistan Newspaper Society, reads a press release.

After Liberation, he helped the late Sheikh Moni found The Bangladesh Times and Weekly Cinema. Later on, he himself founded the Pulse, a medical weekly, and also the first regional English language daily in Chittagong, The Daily Life. In Dhaka, he also founded the now defunct The Morning Sun.

All his family, friends and well-wishers are requested to pray for his departed soul.
 

