ICT Senior Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 11:09 am

He was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoli after suffering a stroke on the night of 25 May

Zead Al Mamun, a senior prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). Photo: Collected
Zead-AI-Malum, a senior prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) passed away early on Sunday.  He was 67.

Khandaker Mehedi Masood, IT expert of ICT, confirming the information said, "He breathed his last at 12:45 am at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital after he was taken off life support."

He was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoli after suffering a stroke on the night of 25 May and was later transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU). 

However, as his physical condition deteriorated further, he was taken to CMH and put on life support.

Malum, also a freedom fighter, had been serving as a senior prosecutor since the inception of ICT, established to bring those involved in crimes against humanity in 1971 to justice. 

