Economist Zahid Hussain's mother passes away
Anwara Begum, 91, the mother of economist Dr Zahid Hussain, breathed her last today at 6.45 am today.
She was suffering from hypertensive disease.
She hailed from Chandanish Upazila of Chattogram.
Anwara Begum, 91, the mother of economist Dr Zahid Hussain, breathed her last today at 6.45 am today.
She was suffering from hypertensive disease.
She hailed from Chandanish Upazila of Chattogram.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.