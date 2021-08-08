Covid-19 Deaths: BMA mourns the demise of 2 more physicians

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has mourned the deaths of 2 more physicians who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

The doctors are: Dr Atiqullah Lenin, Senior Medical Officer, Department of Dermatology and Venereal Diseases, BIRDEM Hospital; and Dr Sirajul Islam, Retired Professor, Department of Anatomy, Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH), Barishal.

The Bangladesh Medical Association extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the 2 physicians and prayed for the salvation of the departed souls, said a BMA press release on Sunday.

Dr Lenin breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of BIRDEM hospital while being treated for the virus at around 1:45 pm on Sunday at the age of 46.

Dr Sirajul Islam breathed his last while being treated for the deadly virus at the coronavirus unit of SBMCH at 9:30 pm Thursday.

With the 2 fresh deaths, the physician death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 183.