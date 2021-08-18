Anwar Group Chairman Anwar Hossain passes away

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 10:44 am

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain

Anwar Hossain, founder and chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, passed away on Tuesday night. He was 83.

The Industrialist breathed his last at the capital's Lab Aid Hospital due to old-age complications, confirmed President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman.

The veteran businessman has been suffering from dementia and old-age complications.

The first Namaz-e-janaza of the late lawmaker of Lalbagh area will be held at 10.30 am on Thursday at Baitul Aman Jam-e-mosque in Dhanmondi road 7 and the second Namaz-e-janaza will be held at Amligola Shahi mosque after Zohr prayer.

He will be laid to eternal rest at Azimpur graveyard.

President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman on behalf of the Board of Directors, members and all staff of the chamber expressed his deep condolences at the sad demise of renowned industrialist and successful business icon of Bangladesh Alhaj Anwar Hossain.

Anwar Hossain was also the Chairman of DCCI Foundation for a long time, read the press release. He also successfully served DCCI as director in the terms of 1976-78, 1982-83, 1984-85, and 1989-90.

He was the founder chairman of Anwar Group of Industries, The City Bank Limited, Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Ltd and founder-director of City General Insurance Company Limited.

Anwar started his business in 1953. There are 20 companies under the group, which is involved in 36 products and services, including textiles, jute, cement, steel, banking, insurance, automobiles, housing, infrastructure and furniture.

He was famous for Mala Saree' (a traditional dress for women in Bangladesh) which was brought to market in 1968 in the then Pakistan ruled Bangladesh.

He was elected a Member of Parliament from Dhaka-8 constituency as a Jatiya Party constituency as an independent candidate in the fourth parliamentary elections of 1988 Bangladeshi general election.

